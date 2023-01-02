The share price of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) rose to $18.64 per share on Friday from $18.53. While RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RMAX fell by -38.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.91 to $17.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Berenberg on July 21, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RMAX. Compass Point also Downgraded RMAX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2021. Compass Point May 08, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RMAX, as published in its report on May 08, 2020. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of RMAX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.92 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RMAX is recording an average volume of 166.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a gain of 2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.67, showing growth from the present price of $18.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RMAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RE/MAX Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Real Estate Services sector, RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) is based in the USA. When comparing RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 100.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RMAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RMAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RMAX has decreased by -12.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,812,765 shares of the stock, with a value of $58.51 million, following the sale of -398,764 additional shares during the last quarter. The Magnolia Group LLC made another increased to its shares in RMAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.96%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 174,856 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,371,051.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -7,141 position in RMAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.07%, now holding 1.42 million shares worth $29.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, RPD Fund Management LLC increased its RMAX holdings by 28.01% and now holds 1.08 million RMAX shares valued at $22.52 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. RMAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.