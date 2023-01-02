Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) marked $23.85 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $23.68. While Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLK fell by -19.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.21 to $23.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.64% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2017, Citigroup Upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) to Buy. A report published by Macquarie on October 16, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TLK. Citigroup May 27, 2009d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TLK, as published in its report on May 27, 2009.

Analysis of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

TLK currently pays a dividend of $1.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 284.74K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TLK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.50%, with a gain of 0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.76, showing growth from the present price of $23.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Shares?

The Indonesia based company Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) is one of the biggest names in Telecom Services. When comparing Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TLK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TLK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s position in TLK has increased by 6.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,380,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $264.49 million, following the purchase of 612,635 additional shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP made another decreased to its shares in TLK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -70,804 additional shares for a total stake of worth $129.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,080,046.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -379,700 position in TLK. Allspring Global Investments LLC sold an additional 11900.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.34%, now holding 3.54 million shares worth $90.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Aperio Group LLC increased its TLK holdings by 31.31% and now holds 0.81 million TLK shares valued at $20.75 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. TLK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.90% at present.