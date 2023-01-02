The share price of Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) rose to $13.93 per share on Friday from $13.86. While Patria Investments Limited has overperformed by 0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAX fell by -14.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.20 to $12.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.38% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) recommending Neutral. Itau BBA also rated PAX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 21, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on February 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PAX, as published in its report on February 17, 2021. Goldman’s report from February 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for PAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Patria Investments Limited (PAX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PAX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -53.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Patria Investments Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PAX is recording an average volume of 183.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a gain of 2.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.27, showing growth from the present price of $13.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patria Investments Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Asset Management sector, Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is based in the Cayman Islands. When comparing Patria Investments Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -80.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in PAX has increased by 9.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,742,229 shares of the stock, with a value of $146.63 million, following the purchase of 970,649 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in PAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 72.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,159,372 additional shares for a total stake of worth $102.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,538,138.

During the first quarter, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC added a 201,747 position in PAX. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 22600.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.63%, now holding 3.59 million shares worth $49.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its PAX holdings by 6.33% and now holds 2.76 million PAX shares valued at $37.73 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. PAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.