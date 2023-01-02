Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) marked $291.00 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $292.00. While Parker-Hannifin Corporation has underperformed by -0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PH fell by -7.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $340.00 to $230.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.58% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) recommending Neutral. Mizuho also rated PH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $345 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $375. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PH, as published in its report on October 08, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $327 for PH shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

PH currently pays a dividend of $5.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 871.61K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.80%, with a gain of 0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $330.33, showing growth from the present price of $291.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Parker-Hannifin Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PH has increased by 1.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,596,409 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.87 billion, following the purchase of 114,215 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 29,099 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.78 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,953,627.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -54,038 position in PH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC sold an additional 31753.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.73%, now holding 4.32 million shares worth $1.29 billion. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its PH holdings by -18.70% and now holds 3.51 million PH shares valued at $1.05 billion with the lessened -0.81 million shares during the period. PH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.