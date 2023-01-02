ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) marked $75.72 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $76.74. While ONE Gas Inc. has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OGS fell by -2.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $92.26 to $68.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.95% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 16, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OGS. Guggenheim also Downgraded OGS shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 01, 2022. BofA Securities February 17, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OGS, as published in its report on February 17, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for OGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS)

OGS currently pays a dividend of $2.48 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ONE Gas Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 420.20K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OGS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.75%, with a gain of 1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.83, showing growth from the present price of $75.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ONE Gas Inc. Shares?

The USA based company ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) is one of the biggest names in Utilities – Regulated Gas. When comparing ONE Gas Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OGS has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,008,510 shares of the stock, with a value of $522.44 million, following the purchase of 82,014 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,297 additional shares for a total stake of worth $517.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,953,239.

During the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag added a 39,262 position in OGS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 44893.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.23%, now holding 2.06 million shares worth $179.31 million. OGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.10% at present.