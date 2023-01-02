Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) closed Friday at $70.44 per share, down from $70.95 a day earlier. While Ingevity Corporation has underperformed by -0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NGVT fell by -2.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.79 to $56.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.48% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stifel on July 31, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NGVT. Wells Fargo also Downgraded NGVT shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 03, 2020. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NGVT, as published in its report on October 16, 2019. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ingevity Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NGVT is recording an average volume of 155.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.57%, with a gain of 0.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.17, showing growth from the present price of $70.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NGVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ingevity Corporation Shares?

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Ingevity Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NGVT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NGVT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NGVT has decreased by -6.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,868,096 shares of the stock, with a value of $302.76 million, following the sale of -259,350 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in NGVT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.84%.

At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its NGVT holdings by 3.20% and now holds 1.08 million NGVT shares valued at $84.46 million with the added 33480.0 shares during the period. NGVT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.