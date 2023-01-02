The share price of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) fell to $18.78 per share on Friday from $18.92. While NextGen Healthcare Inc. has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXGN rose by 4.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.99 to $16.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Truist on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for NXGN. Guggenheim also Upgraded NXGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2022. SVB Leerink January 06, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for NXGN, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from April 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for NXGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NXGN is recording an average volume of 677.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.70%, with a loss of -1.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.19, showing growth from the present price of $18.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NXGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextGen Healthcare Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Health Information Services sector, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is based in the USA. When comparing NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 298.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NXGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NXGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NXGN has decreased by -2.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,509,657 shares of the stock, with a value of $177.0 million, following the sale of -241,732 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in NXGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -50,013 additional shares for a total stake of worth $132.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,390,003.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -30,341 position in NXGN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 5125.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.25%, now holding 2.06 million shares worth $42.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its NXGN holdings by 56.30% and now holds 1.6 million NXGN shares valued at $33.22 million with the added 0.58 million shares during the period. NXGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.30% at present.