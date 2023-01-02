As of Friday, LendingTree Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TREE) stock closed at $21.33, up from $20.59 the previous day. While LendingTree Inc. has overperformed by 3.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TREE fell by -82.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $143.09 to $17.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.00% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, William Blair started tracking LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TREE. Oppenheimer also reiterated TREE shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $190 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2022. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 28, 2022, but set its price target from $200 to $190. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for TREE, as published in its report on February 14, 2022. Northland Capital’s report from May 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $225 for TREE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Under Perform’.

Analysis of LendingTree Inc. (TREE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LendingTree Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TREE is recording 285.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a gain of 10.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.56, showing growth from the present price of $21.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TREE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LendingTree Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TREE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TREE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TREE has increased by 1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,822,930 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.66 million, following the purchase of 28,537 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TREE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -55,657 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,072,935.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -34,504 position in TREE. Granahan Investment Management, L purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 57.19%, now holding 0.55 million shares worth $13.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TREE holdings by -0.48% and now holds 0.41 million TREE shares valued at $9.82 million with the lessened 1977.0 shares during the period. TREE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.