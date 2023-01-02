The share price of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) fell to $94.40 per share on Friday from $94.69. While Lamar Advertising Company has underperformed by -0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAMR fell by -22.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.94 to $80.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.87% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LAMR. Wolfe Research also rated LAMR shares as ‘Peer Perform’, setting a target price of $131 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2022. Wolfe Research July 27, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for LAMR, as published in its report on July 27, 2020. Citigroup’s report from March 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for LAMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LAMR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $4.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Lamar Advertising Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LAMR is recording an average volume of 577.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.78%, with a gain of 1.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $106.00, showing growth from the present price of $94.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lamar Advertising Company Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Specialty sector, Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) is based in the USA. When comparing Lamar Advertising Company shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 36.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAMR has decreased by -1.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,503,546 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.25 billion, following the sale of -185,797 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LAMR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -60,224 additional shares for a total stake of worth $727.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,260,908.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC added a 4,145 position in LAMR. Victory Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.00%, now holding 4.11 million shares worth $411.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its LAMR holdings by -11.58% and now holds 3.73 million LAMR shares valued at $373.13 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. LAMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.