Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) marked $50.62 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $50.78. While Korn Ferry has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KFY fell by -33.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.49 to $46.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 25, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for KFY. Sidoti also Upgraded KFY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2020. Credit Suisse May 21, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KFY, as published in its report on May 21, 2020. Credit Suisse’s report from August 10, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $55 for KFY shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Korn Ferry (KFY)

KFY currently pays a dividend of $0.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Korn Ferry’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 320.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KFY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a gain of 1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.00, showing growth from the present price of $50.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KFY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Korn Ferry Shares?

The USA based company Korn Ferry (KFY) is one of the biggest names in Staffing & Employment Services. When comparing Korn Ferry shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -49.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KFY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KFY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KFY has increased by 2.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,817,789 shares of the stock, with a value of $445.85 million, following the purchase of 154,351 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KFY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 308,394 additional shares for a total stake of worth $379.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,655,864.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 10,174 position in KFY. American Century Investment Manag purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.97%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $129.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its KFY holdings by 1.80% and now holds 1.79 million KFY shares valued at $102.25 million with the added 31741.0 shares during the period. KFY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.30% at present.