Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) closed Friday at $10.37 per share, down from $10.38 a day earlier. While Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFL fell by -26.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.29 to $10.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.70% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)

The current dividend for VFL investors is set at $0.54 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 377.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VFL is recording an average volume of 52.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.77%, with a loss of -2.26% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VFL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VFL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sit Investment Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VFL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,147 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 455,387.

At the end of the first quarter, Clough Capital Partners LP increased its VFL holdings by 217.88% and now holds 0.23 million VFL shares valued at $2.63 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. VFL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.80% at present.