A share of ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) closed at $241.59 per share on Friday, down from $243.56 day before. While ANSYS Inc. has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANSS fell by -40.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $409.02 to $194.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.21% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) to Outperform. A report published by Rosenblatt on October 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ANSS. JP Morgan also Upgraded ANSS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $275 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 16, 2022. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $320. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ANSS, as published in its report on July 27, 2022. Mizuho’s report from March 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $310 for ANSS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ANSYS Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ANSS is registering an average volume of 643.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.42%, with a gain of 1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $263.82, showing growth from the present price of $241.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ANSYS Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) is based in the USA. When comparing ANSYS Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ANSS has increased by 1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,385,451 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.39 billion, following the purchase of 118,139 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ANSS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 80,541 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.21 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,748,045.

During the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Management LLC added a 1,688 position in ANSS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 38605.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.15%, now holding 3.41 million shares worth $866.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ANSS holdings by -8.95% and now holds 2.27 million ANSS shares valued at $577.48 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. ANSS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.30% at present.