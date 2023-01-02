The share price of Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) fell to $0.40 per share on Friday from $0.41. While Farmmi Inc. has underperformed by -3.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FAMI fell by -92.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.25 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.10% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 136.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FAMI is recording an average volume of 174.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a loss of -5.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Farmmi Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FAMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FAMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in FAMI has decreased by -62.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 150,683 shares of the stock, with a value of $82876.0, following the sale of -250,257 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another decreased to its shares in FAMI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -5,191 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40643.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 73,896.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC added a 28,126 position in FAMI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased an additional 3556.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.78%, now holding 29359.0 shares worth $16147.0. At the end of the first quarter, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its FAMI holdings by 118.18% and now holds 24000.0 FAMI shares valued at $13200.0 with the added 13000.0 shares during the period. FAMI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.62% at present.