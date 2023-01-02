Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) marked $2.62 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $2.16. While Dynagas LNG Partners LP has overperformed by 21.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLNG fell by -6.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.49 to $2.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.33% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On April 27, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) recommending Hold. A report published by Stifel on June 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DLNG. B. Riley FBR January 28, 2019d the rating to Neutral on January 28, 2019, and set its price target from $10.50 to $2.65. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Underperform’ rating for DLNG, as published in its report on November 20, 2018. B. Riley FBR’s report from November 09, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $10.50 for DLNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 66.52K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DLNG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.92%, with a gain of 8.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dynagas LNG Partners LP Shares?

The Greece based company Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Midstream. When comparing Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA’s position in DLNG has increased by 16.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,176,257 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.11 million, following the purchase of 715,582 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in DLNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.02%.

At the end of the first quarter, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its DLNG holdings by 2.46% and now holds 88297.0 DLNG shares valued at $0.26 million with the added 2121.0 shares during the period. DLNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.60% at present.