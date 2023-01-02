Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) closed Friday at $12.76 per share, down from $12.90 a day earlier. While Beazer Homes USA Inc. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BZH fell by -45.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.97 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.56% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) recommending Buy. A report published by Janney on August 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BZH. Sidoti also rated BZH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 11, 2020. Wedbush January 31, 2020d the rating to Neutral on January 31, 2020, and set its price target from $17 to $16. JP Morgan September 21, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BZH, as published in its report on September 21, 2018. Wedbush’s report from February 13, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $22 for BZH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BZH is recording an average volume of 343.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a loss of -2.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BZH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beazer Homes USA Inc. Shares?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Residential Construction market. When comparing Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 80.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BZH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BZH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BZH has decreased by -3.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,983,350 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.07 million, following the sale of -73,463 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,659,813.

During the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. subtracted a -20,609 position in BZH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 56446.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.39%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $21.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its BZH holdings by 90.00% and now holds 0.98 million BZH shares valued at $13.35 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. BZH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.90% at present.