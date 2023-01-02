A share of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) closed at $42.46 per share on Friday, down from $43.19 day before. While Acushnet Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOLF fell by -20.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.94 to $37.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.91% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) to Neutral. JP Morgan also rated GOLF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2022. Compass Point April 28, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GOLF, as published in its report on April 28, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from October 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $42 for GOLF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)

It’s important to note that GOLF shareholders are currently getting $0.72 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GOLF is registering an average volume of 294.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.84%, with a loss of -2.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.29, showing growth from the present price of $42.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acushnet Holdings Corp. Shares?

A giant in the Leisure market, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is based in the USA. When comparing Acushnet Holdings Corp. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOLF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOLF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in GOLF has decreased by -0.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,928,651 shares of the stock, with a value of $360.36 million, following the sale of -42,827 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GOLF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -22,272 additional shares for a total stake of worth $137.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,024,563.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 27,395 position in GOLF. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 70264.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.48%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $88.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its GOLF holdings by -8.53% and now holds 1.95 million GOLF shares valued at $88.57 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. GOLF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.40% at present.