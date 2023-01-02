In Friday’s session, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) marked $10.59 per share, up from $10.45 in the previous session. While Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UVE fell by -36.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.41 to $8.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.37% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) recommending Neutral. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on November 04, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for UVE.

Analysis of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

With UVE’s current dividend of $0.64 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UVE has an average volume of 222.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a loss of -2.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing decline from the present price of $10.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UVE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UVE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UVE has decreased by -3.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,056,376 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.58 million, following the sale of -127,655 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in UVE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 85,486 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,951,327.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 30,185 position in UVE. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.45%, now holding 1.66 million shares worth $18.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its UVE holdings by -2.22% and now holds 1.26 million UVE shares valued at $13.85 million with the lessened 28600.0 shares during the period. UVE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.40% at present.