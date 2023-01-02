The share price of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) rose to $60.71 per share on Friday from $60.64. While Sonoco Products Company has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SON rose by 5.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.06 to $51.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.57% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on October 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SON. Citigroup also rated SON shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2022. Seaport Research Partners December 21, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SON, as published in its report on December 21, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from October 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $63 for SON shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SON’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.96 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sonoco Products Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SON is recording an average volume of 496.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.55%, with a gain of 1.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.86, showing growth from the present price of $60.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sonoco Products Company Shares?

A leading company in the Packaging & Containers sector, Sonoco Products Company (SON) is based in the USA. When comparing Sonoco Products Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SON has increased by 1.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,615,255 shares of the stock, with a value of $651.46 million, following the purchase of 186,622 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SON during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -31,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $625.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,184,667.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 450,888 position in SON. City National Rochdale LLC purchased an additional 55192.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.30%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $150.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its SON holdings by -48.82% and now holds 2.09 million SON shares valued at $128.22 million with the lessened -1.99 million shares during the period. SON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.40% at present.