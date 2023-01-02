Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) closed Friday at $137.56 per share, down from $139.71 a day earlier. While Encore Wire Corporation has underperformed by -1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WIRE fell by -3.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $155.35 to $94.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.16% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2021, Sidoti Downgraded Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) to Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on November 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WIRE. DA Davidson also Downgraded WIRE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 30, 2020. Sidoti February 13, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WIRE, as published in its report on February 13, 2019. Singular Research also rated the stock as ‘BUY – Long-Term’.

Analysis of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)

The current dividend for WIRE investors is set at $0.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Encore Wire Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 46.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WIRE is recording an average volume of 219.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.23%, with a loss of -1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $200.50, showing growth from the present price of $137.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WIRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Encore Wire Corporation Shares?

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market. When comparing Encore Wire Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WIRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WIRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WIRE has decreased by -1.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,777,238 shares of the stock, with a value of $405.78 million, following the sale of -48,167 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WIRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -45,592 additional shares for a total stake of worth $309.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,115,545.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 54,191 position in WIRE. Westfield Capital Management Co. sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.69%, now holding 0.92 million shares worth $133.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its WIRE holdings by 0.09% and now holds 0.68 million WIRE shares valued at $99.2 million with the added 589.0 shares during the period.