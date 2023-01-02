Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) marked $11.27 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $11.13. While Celestica Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLS rose by 2.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.40 to $8.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.76% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Argus Upgraded Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CLS. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded CLS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 27, 2022. Macquarie February 01, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CLS, as published in its report on February 01, 2019. Standpoint Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Celestica Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 425.35K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a gain of 3.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.25, showing growth from the present price of $11.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celestica Inc. Shares?

The Canada based company Celestica Inc. (CLS) is one of the biggest names in Electronic Components. When comparing Celestica Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 32.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s position in CLS has increased by 5.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,813,110 shares of the stock, with a value of $154.15 million, following the purchase of 667,125 additional shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -128,150 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,872,080.

During the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. added a 69,515 position in CLS. Hillsdale Investment Management, purchased an additional 93513.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.99%, now holding 3.22 million shares worth $35.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its CLS holdings by -0.16% and now holds 3.03 million CLS shares valued at $33.78 million with the lessened 4864.0 shares during the period. CLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.80% at present.