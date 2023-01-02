A share of United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) closed at $33.80 per share on Friday, down from $33.95 day before. While United Community Banks Inc. has underperformed by -0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UCBI fell by -4.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.50 to $27.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.57% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on October 22, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for UCBI. DA Davidson March 10, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UCBI, as published in its report on March 10, 2020. Hovde Group’s report from December 16, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $33 for UCBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

It’s important to note that UCBI shareholders are currently getting $0.88 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

United Community Banks Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UCBI is registering an average volume of 574.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a gain of 1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.38, showing growth from the present price of $33.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UCBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Community Banks Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is based in the USA. When comparing United Community Banks Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UCBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UCBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UCBI has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,707,376 shares of the stock, with a value of $573.15 million, following the purchase of 5,911 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in UCBI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -177,876 additional shares for a total stake of worth $450.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,549,404.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -429,934 position in UCBI. EARNEST Partners LLC purchased an additional 2.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,111.26%, now holding 3.22 million shares worth $125.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its UCBI holdings by -3.13% and now holds 3.2 million UCBI shares valued at $124.76 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. UCBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.