Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) closed Friday at $64.99 per share, up from $63.95 a day earlier. While Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has overperformed by 1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIMO fell by -30.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.65 to $51.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.62% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Needham Upgraded Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) to Buy. A report published by Susquehanna on October 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Positive’ for SIMO. Cowen also reiterated SIMO shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 07, 2021. Susquehanna October 29, 2021d the rating to Positive on October 29, 2021, and set its price target from $85 to $90. Morgan Stanley August 12, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SIMO, as published in its report on August 12, 2021. Cowen’s report from August 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for SIMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

The current dividend for SIMO investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SIMO is recording an average volume of 316.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.54%, with a gain of 3.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.56, showing growth from the present price of $64.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Shares?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is based in the Hong Kong and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductors market. When comparing Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 227.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in SIMO has increased by 406.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,399,291 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.3 million, following the purchase of 1,122,869 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SIMO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -20,122 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,088,730.

During the first quarter, Westchester Capital Management LL added a 256,085 position in SIMO. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.21%, now holding 1.0 million shares worth $63.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its SIMO holdings by 27.13% and now holds 0.97 million SIMO shares valued at $61.21 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. SIMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.60% at present.