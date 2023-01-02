Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) closed Friday at $4.38 per share, down from $4.39 a day earlier. While Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTSH fell by -38.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.25 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2021, Lake Street started tracking Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTSH is recording an average volume of 359.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.03%, with a gain of 0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tile Shop Holdings Inc. Shares?

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Home Improvement Retail market. When comparing Tile Shop Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 78.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTSH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTSH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cannell Capital LLC’s position in TTSH has increased by 62.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,600,539 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.12 million, following the purchase of 1,389,861 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,770,535.

During the first quarter, Kanen Wealth Management LLC subtracted a -3,375,686 position in TTSH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 10758.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.65%, now holding 1.67 million shares worth $7.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TTSH holdings by 11.78% and now holds 1.49 million TTSH shares valued at $6.26 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. TTSH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.40% at present.