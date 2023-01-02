PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) marked $23.08 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $23.25. While PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWSC rose by 39.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.26 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.73% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 15, 2022, Needham started tracking PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PWSC. Goldman also Upgraded PWSC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on March 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for PWSC, as published in its report on December 13, 2021. UBS’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for PWSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 395.80K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PWSC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.60%, with a gain of 3.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing decline from the present price of $23.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PowerSchool Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PWSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PWSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in PWSC has decreased by -9.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,111,111 shares of the stock, with a value of $206.37 million, following the sale of -1,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group LP made another decreased to its shares in PWSC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -35.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,770,324 additional shares for a total stake of worth $137.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,759,642.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 16,892 position in PWSC. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 33.75%, now holding 3.1 million shares worth $63.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, TimesSquare Capital Management LL increased its PWSC holdings by 1.20% and now holds 2.54 million PWSC shares valued at $51.8 million with the added 30167.0 shares during the period. PWSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.80% at present.