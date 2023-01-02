The share price of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) fell to $8.64 per share on Friday from $8.75. While Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has underperformed by -1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVM fell by -25.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.70 to $8.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.98% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of EVM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.37 per share.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EVM is recording an average volume of 113.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.06%, with a loss of -0.23% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,484,169 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.13 million, following the purchase of 1,484,169 additional shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in EVM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -21,675 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 727,062.

During the first quarter, Karpus Management, Inc. subtracted a -21,629 position in EVM. Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Ne purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 81.23%, now holding 0.42 million shares worth $3.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. increased its EVM holdings by 16.29% and now holds 0.41 million EVM shares valued at $3.66 million with the added 57999.0 shares during the period. EVM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.52% at present.