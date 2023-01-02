Within its last year performance, AKR fell by -34.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.64 to $12.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.55% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) to Sector Weight. A report published by Citigroup on September 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AKR. Jefferies also Downgraded AKR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2022. Truist June 24, 2021d the rating to Buy on June 24, 2021, and set its price target from $20 to $25. BofA Securities January 19, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AKR, as published in its report on January 19, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AKR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Investors in Acadia Realty Trust will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Acadia Realty Trust’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AKR is recording 634.54K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing growth from the present price of $14.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acadia Realty Trust Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AKR has decreased by -0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,502,724 shares of the stock, with a value of $238.43 million, following the sale of -70,006 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 348,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $232.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,111,383.

During the first quarter, Cohen & Steers Capital Management added a 1,681,327 position in AKR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 43995.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.75%, now holding 5.89 million shares worth $90.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, CenterSquare Investment Managemen increased its AKR holdings by 1.94% and now holds 5.81 million AKR shares valued at $89.37 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period.