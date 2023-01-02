Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) closed Friday at $10.30 per share, up from $10.27 a day earlier. While Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HFRO fell by -6.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.26 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.22% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

The current dividend for HFRO investors is set at $0.92 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HFRO is recording an average volume of 184.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.33%, with a loss of -3.20% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HFRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HFRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC’s position in HFRO has increased by 1.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,289,206 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.5 million, following the purchase of 83,769 additional shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HFRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -92,392 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,395,110.

During the first quarter, RBC Capital Markets LLC added a 56,324 position in HFRO. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 271.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.02%, now holding 1.27 million shares worth $14.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, LPL Financial LLC increased its HFRO holdings by 5.51% and now holds 0.99 million HFRO shares valued at $11.44 million with the added 51780.0 shares during the period. HFRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.57% at present.