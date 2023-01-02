A share of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) closed at $15.82 per share on Friday, up from $15.81 day before. While Green Dot Corporation has overperformed by 0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDOT fell by -55.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.14 to $15.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Barclays on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GDOT. BTIG Research also reiterated GDOT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 26, 2022. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GDOT, as published in its report on October 08, 2020. Needham’s report from May 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for GDOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Green Dot Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GDOT is registering an average volume of 502.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.24%, with a gain of 1.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Green Dot Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Credit Services market, Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is based in the USA. When comparing Green Dot Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -33.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GDOT has decreased by -3.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,254,314 shares of the stock, with a value of $127.46 million, following the sale of -230,920 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GDOT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.51%.

GDOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.