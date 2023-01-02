The share price of ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) fell to $169.43 per share on Friday from $173.98. While ExlService Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXLS rose by 17.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $191.18 to $112.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.07% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2022, Needham Upgraded ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for EXLS. BofA Securities also Upgraded EXLS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $143 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2022. Cowen February 28, 2022d the rating to Outperform on February 28, 2022, and set its price target from $135 to $145. BofA Securities May 12, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EXLS, as published in its report on May 12, 2021. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EXLS is recording an average volume of 357.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a loss of -0.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $183.50, showing growth from the present price of $169.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ExlService Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) is based in the USA. When comparing ExlService Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 49.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EXLS has decreased by -30.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,277,445 shares of the stock, with a value of $613.54 million, following the sale of -1,404,486 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EXLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -397,944 additional shares for a total stake of worth $595.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,178,619.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -475,280 position in EXLS. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.89 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 121.64%, now holding 1.62 million shares worth $302.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EXLS holdings by -2.56% and now holds 1.07 million EXLS shares valued at $199.39 million with the lessened 28005.0 shares during the period. EXLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.