A share of Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) closed at $74.27 per share on Friday, down from $74.55 day before. While Globus Medical Inc. has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GMED rose by 2.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.78 to $52.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.33% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on October 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GMED. Truist also rated GMED shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $91 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on March 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $80. Piper Sandler January 04, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for GMED, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from December 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $80 for GMED shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Globus Medical Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GMED is registering an average volume of 578.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.13%, with a loss of -0.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.00, showing decline from the present price of $74.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GMED is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Globus Medical Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Medical Devices market, Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is based in the USA. When comparing Globus Medical Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GMED shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GMED appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GMED has decreased by -3.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,088,820 shares of the stock, with a value of $523.79 million, following the sale of -250,525 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another increased to its shares in GMED during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 345,284 additional shares for a total stake of worth $519.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,026,196.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -203,993 position in GMED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment sold an additional 7019.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.15%, now holding 4.56 million shares worth $336.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its GMED holdings by 5.74% and now holds 3.65 million GMED shares valued at $269.69 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period.