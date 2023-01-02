Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) closed Friday at $104.89 per share, down from $105.90 a day earlier. While Forward Air Corporation has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FWRD fell by -12.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $125.71 to $84.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.19% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on July 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for FWRD. Stifel also Upgraded FWRD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $136 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2022. Robert W. Baird January 05, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FWRD, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. Stephens’s report from January 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $165 for FWRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)

The current dividend for FWRD investors is set at $0.96 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Forward Air Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FWRD is recording an average volume of 188.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.87%, with a gain of 0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $125.83, showing growth from the present price of $104.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FWRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Forward Air Corporation Shares?

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Integrated Freight & Logistics market. When comparing Forward Air Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 72.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FWRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FWRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FWRD has increased by 1.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,876,568 shares of the stock, with a value of $435.61 million, following the purchase of 64,139 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FWRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 23,817 additional shares for a total stake of worth $321.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,864,208.

During the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added a 19,802 position in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 23012.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.74%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $151.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou decreased its FWRD holdings by -4.14% and now holds 1.21 million FWRD shares valued at $136.39 million with the lessened 52393.0 shares during the period.