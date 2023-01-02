The share price of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) fell to $8.13 per share on Friday from $8.21. While FutureFuel Corp. has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FF rose by 7.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.63 to $5.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.19% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On October 02, 2015, ROTH Capital Upgraded FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on March 27, 2015, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FF. ROTH Capital also rated FF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 02, 2014.

Analysis of FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of FF’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of FutureFuel Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FF is recording an average volume of 187.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a loss of -3.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FutureFuel Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the Chemicals sector, FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is based in the USA. When comparing FutureFuel Corp. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 71.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FF has decreased by -1.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,037,852 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.69 million, following the sale of -49,327 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in FF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 48,793 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,397,871.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -29,045 position in FF. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.56%, now holding 1.56 million shares worth $13.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its FF holdings by 1.49% and now holds 0.96 million FF shares valued at $8.45 million with the added 14076.0 shares during the period. FF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.10% at present.