The share price of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) fell to $214.22 per share on Friday from $216.59. While Ferrari N.V. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RACE fell by -16.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $271.95 to $167.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.98% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on July 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RACE. Societe Generale November 03, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RACE, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RACE is recording an average volume of 294.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.42%, with a gain of 0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $210.58, showing decline from the present price of $214.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RACE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ferrari N.V. Shares?

A leading company in the Auto Manufacturers sector, Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is based in the Italy. When comparing Ferrari N.V. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RACE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RACE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in RACE has decreased by -7.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,174,694 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.05 billion, following the sale of -735,833 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RACE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -739,039 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.8 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,089,201.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 58,198 position in RACE. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.43%, now holding 2.11 million shares worth $469.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its RACE holdings by -9.34% and now holds 2.1 million RACE shares valued at $468.42 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. RACE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.70% at present.