The share price of Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) rose to $49.71 per share on Friday from $49.62. While Worthington Industries Inc. has overperformed by 0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WOR fell by -7.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.83 to $38.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.72% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Seaport Global Securities on August 24, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for WOR. Macquarie March 14, 2017d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WOR, as published in its report on March 14, 2017. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WOR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Worthington Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WOR is recording an average volume of 200.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.66%, with a gain of 0.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.00, showing growth from the present price of $49.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Worthington Industries Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Steel sector, Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is based in the USA. When comparing Worthington Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -49.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WOR has decreased by -9.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,350,444 shares of the stock, with a value of $190.1 million, following the sale of -332,764 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WOR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -71,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,197,174.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 152,772 position in WOR. Victory Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.55%, now holding 1.87 million shares worth $106.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its WOR holdings by 0.91% and now holds 1.84 million WOR shares valued at $104.2 million with the added 16607.0 shares during the period. WOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.90% at present.