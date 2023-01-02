As of Friday, Teekay Corporation’s (NYSE:TK) stock closed at $4.54, up from $4.43 the previous day. While Teekay Corporation has overperformed by 2.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TK rose by 46.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.62 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.61% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2018, BofA/Merrill started tracking Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 09, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for TK. Seaport Global Securities December 17, 2015d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TK, as published in its report on December 17, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from December 17, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $16 for TK shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Teekay Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TK is recording 834.36K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.53%, with a loss of -1.09% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Teekay Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA’s position in TK has decreased by -17.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,116,858 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.02 million, following the sale of -2,111,498 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -41,906 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,363,274.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -241,907 position in TK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.61%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $5.61 million. TK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.40% at present.