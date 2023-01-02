A share of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) closed at $1.64 per share on Friday, up from $1.52 day before. While Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 7.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCLI fell by -61.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.70 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.95% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 17, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BCLI. Maxim Group also reiterated BCLI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2016. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 22, 2015, but set its price target from $14 to $5.

Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -236.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BCLI is registering an average volume of 236.34K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BCLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BCLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BCLI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,737 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 459,726.

During the first quarter, Abner, Herrman & Brock LLC added a 15,000 position in BCLI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 727.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.26%, now holding 0.28 million shares worth $0.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. increased its BCLI holdings by 30.63% and now holds 0.24 million BCLI shares valued at $0.4 million with the added 57400.0 shares during the period. BCLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.70% at present.