As of Friday, Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s (NYSE:CTOS) stock closed at $6.32, up from $6.31 the previous day. While Custom Truck One Source Inc. has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTOS fell by -19.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.40 to $4.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.95% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CTOS. Robert W. Baird also rated CTOS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 14, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on December 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $9. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CTOS, as published in its report on December 06, 2021. Citigroup’s report from June 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12.50 for CTOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CTOS is recording 276.41K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a gain of 4.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.58, showing growth from the present price of $6.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Custom Truck One Source Inc. Shares?

The Rental & Leasing Services market is dominated by Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) based in the USA. When comparing Custom Truck One Source Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 371.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 88.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CTOS has increased by 2.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,783,493 shares of the stock, with a value of $60.08 million, following the purchase of 251,992 additional shares during the last quarter. Federated Global Investment Manag made another decreased to its shares in CTOS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,259 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,734,720.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CTOS holdings by 5.78% and now holds 3.33 million CTOS shares valued at $22.74 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. CTOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.90% at present.