In Friday’s session, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) marked $67.88 per share, down from $69.07 in the previous session. While Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KOF rose by 24.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.53 to $50.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.47% in the last 200 days.

On May 03, 2022, Barclays Upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) to Overweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on January 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KOF. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KOF, as published in its report on August 13, 2021. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

With KOF’s current dividend of $2.72 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -59.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KOF has an average volume of 241.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.73%, with a loss of -1.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.95, showing growth from the present price of $67.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KOF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

Beverages – Non-Alcoholic giant Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) is based in the Mexico and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 85.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KOF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KOF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tweedy, Browne Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in KOF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -95,433 additional shares for a total stake of worth $159.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,339,541.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -145,000 position in KOF. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 2085.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.22%, now holding 0.95 million shares worth $64.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its KOF holdings by 22.11% and now holds 0.76 million KOF shares valued at $52.24 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. KOF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.10% at present.