As of Friday, Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) stock closed at $451.62, down from $456.95 the previous day. While Cintas Corporation has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTAS rose by 2.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $470.23 to $343.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.13% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CTAS. Deutsche Bank also rated CTAS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $517 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Argus Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 29, 2021, but set its price target from $410 to $490. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CTAS, as published in its report on September 03, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from July 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $425 for CTAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Investors in Cintas Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $4.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cintas Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CTAS is recording 404.61K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.98%, with a loss of -0.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $495.00, showing growth from the present price of $451.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cintas Corporation Shares?

The Specialty Business Services market is dominated by Cintas Corporation (CTAS) based in the USA. When comparing Cintas Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CTAS has decreased by -0.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,599,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.43 billion, following the sale of -9,812 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CTAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.96%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 42,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.05 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,440,622.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -46,535 position in CTAS. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.17%, now holding 2.02 million shares worth $933.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CTAS holdings by 1.27% and now holds 1.78 million CTAS shares valued at $821.17 million with the added 22345.0 shares during the period. CTAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.40% at present.