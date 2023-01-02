The share price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) rose to $1.06 per share on Friday from $1.03. While Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

To gain a thorough understanding of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CDIO is recording an average volume of 198.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.86%, with a loss of -1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 471,299.

CDIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.