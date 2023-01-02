The share price of LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) fell to $0.38 per share on Friday from $0.39. While LiqTech International Inc. has underperformed by -2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LIQT fell by -93.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.27 to $0.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.97% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2020, Stephens started tracking LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) recommending Equal-Weight. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on March 01, 2019, and assigned a price target of $3. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LIQT, as published in its report on December 04, 2018. Wm Smith’s report from April 07, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $4 for LIQT shares, giving the stock a ‘Not Rated’ rating.

Analysis of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LiqTech International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LIQT is recording an average volume of 96.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.94%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LIQT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LiqTech International Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LIQT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LIQT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bleichroeder LP’s position in LIQT has increased by 20.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,282,869 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.33 million, following the purchase of 559,307 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,430,141.

During the first quarter, WealthTrust Axiom LLC added a 91,720 position in LIQT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC sold an additional -0.99 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -61.54%, now holding 0.62 million shares worth $0.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its LIQT holdings by 4.96% and now holds 0.51 million LIQT shares valued at $0.21 million with the added 24030.0 shares during the period. LIQT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.10% at present.