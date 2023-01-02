A share of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) closed at $15.45 per share on Friday, up from $15.10 day before. While GeoPark Limited has overperformed by 2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPRK rose by 38.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.52 to $10.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.86% in the last 200 days.

On September 24, 2020, JP Morgan started tracking GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on May 28, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GPRK. BMO Capital Markets March 16, 2020d the rating to Market Perform on March 16, 2020, and set its price target from $25 to $15. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GPRK, as published in its report on March 03, 2020. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GeoPark Limited (GPRK)

It’s important to note that GPRK shareholders are currently getting $0.51 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GeoPark Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GPRK is registering an average volume of 209.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.99%, with a gain of 17.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoPark Limited Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) is based in the Colombia. When comparing GeoPark Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 105.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GPRK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GPRK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,783,375 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.39 million, following the purchase of 8,783,375 additional shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC made another increased to its shares in GPRK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.82%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 779,911 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,863,673.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -299,500 position in GPRK. Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold an additional 33149.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.49%, now holding 2.19 million shares worth $31.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA increased its GPRK holdings by 32.40% and now holds 1.72 million GPRK shares valued at $24.74 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. GPRK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.70% at present.