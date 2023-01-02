As of Friday, Adecoagro S.A.’s (NYSE:AGRO) stock closed at $8.29, up from $8.25 the previous day. While Adecoagro S.A. has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGRO rose by 9.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.55 to $6.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.61% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Itau BBA on September 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AGRO. Morgan Stanley January 30, 2020d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AGRO, as published in its report on January 30, 2020. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Investors in Adecoagro S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Adecoagro S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AGRO is recording 632.57K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a gain of 0.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.83, showing growth from the present price of $8.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adecoagro S.A. Shares?

The Farm Products market is dominated by Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) based in the Luxembourg. When comparing Adecoagro S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Jennison Associates LLC increased its AGRO holdings by 42.69% and now holds 4.77 million AGRO shares valued at $39.4 million with the added 1.43 million shares during the period. AGRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.