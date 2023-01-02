LightJump Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LJAQ) marked $12.10 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $11.20. While LightJump Acquisition Corporation has overperformed by 8.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LJAQ rose by 23.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.25 to $8.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.77% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of LightJump Acquisition Corporation (LJAQ)

In order to gain a clear picture of LightJump Acquisition Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 58.16K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LJAQ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 31.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 124.50%, with a gain of 27.91% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze LightJump Acquisition Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LJAQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LJAQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Periscope Capital, Inc.’s position in LJAQ has decreased by -54.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 351,300 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.57 million, following the sale of -424,602 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 350,000.

At the end of the first quarter, W.R. Berkley Corp. decreased its LJAQ holdings by -66.10% and now holds 0.21 million LJAQ shares valued at $2.14 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. LJAQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.50% at present.