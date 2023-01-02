As of Friday, Assurant Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) stock closed at $125.06, down from $126.63 the previous day. While Assurant Inc. has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIZ fell by -19.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $194.12 to $119.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.09% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 03, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AIZ. UBS also reiterated AIZ shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $180 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on October 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $200. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AIZ, as published in its report on July 23, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from May 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $207 for AIZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Investors in Assurant Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Assurant Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AIZ is recording 576.01K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.82%, with a gain of 1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $158.80, showing growth from the present price of $125.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Assurant Inc. Shares?

The Insurance – Specialty market is dominated by Assurant Inc. (AIZ) based in the USA. When comparing Assurant Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AIZ has increased by 0.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,484,796 shares of the stock, with a value of $831.48 million, following the purchase of 51,891 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,456,845 additional shares for a total stake of worth $699.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,456,845.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 277,793 position in AIZ. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.42%, now holding 3.25 million shares worth $416.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AIZ holdings by -2.64% and now holds 2.82 million AIZ shares valued at $361.73 million with the lessened 76417.0 shares during the period. AIZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.