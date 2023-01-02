A share of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) closed at $179.25 per share on Friday, up from $175.00 day before. While Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABG rose by 5.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $203.92 to $138.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.02% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On May 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: ABG) to Underweight. A report published by Truist on September 30, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ABG. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded ABG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $201 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 26, 2021. Craig Hallum December 03, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ABG, as published in its report on December 03, 2020. Seaport Global Securities’s report from October 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $133 for ABG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ABG is registering an average volume of 189.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a gain of 7.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $227.57, showing growth from the present price of $179.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asbury Automotive Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Auto & Truck Dealerships market, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is based in the USA. When comparing Asbury Automotive Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 22.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ABG has decreased by -0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,209,289 shares of the stock, with a value of $602.13 million, following the sale of -21,403 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ABG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 27,929 additional shares for a total stake of worth $460.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,454,863.

At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its ABG holdings by 6.66% and now holds 1.45 million ABG shares valued at $271.75 million with the added 90426.0 shares during the period.