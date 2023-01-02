Within its last year performance, WEBR fell by -37.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.28 to $4.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WEBR. Citigroup also Downgraded WEBR shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $2.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 17, 2022. UBS August 01, 2022d the rating to Sell on August 01, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $4. Wells Fargo July 26, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for WEBR, as published in its report on July 26, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for WEBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Weber Inc. (WEBR)

Investors in Weber Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Weber Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 542.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WEBR is recording 951.39K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.82%, with a loss of -0.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.07, showing decline from the present price of $8.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weber Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in WEBR has decreased by -0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,507,826 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.05 million, following the sale of -5,743 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,500,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 39,452 position in WEBR. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 41429.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.06%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $9.49 million. WEBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.80% at present.