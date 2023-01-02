In Friday’s session, NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) marked $43.42 per share, down from $43.71 in the previous session. While NBT Bancorp Inc. has underperformed by -0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBTB rose by 12.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.68 to $34.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.09% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Raymond James started tracking NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) recommending Strong Buy. Piper Sandler also Upgraded NBTB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 28, 2021. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on June 01, 2020, and assigned a price target of $35. Boenning & Scattergood August 15, 2017d its ‘Under Perform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NBTB, as published in its report on August 15, 2017. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

With NBTB’s current dividend of $1.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NBT Bancorp Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NBTB has an average volume of 165.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.03%, with a gain of 0.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.17, showing growth from the present price of $43.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Banks – Regional giant NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing NBT Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NBTB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NBTB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NBTB has increased by 0.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,946,993 shares of the stock, with a value of $274.51 million, following the purchase of 20,326 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NBTB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 100,152 additional shares for a total stake of worth $222.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,819,584.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -3,297 position in NBTB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 32149.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.75%, now holding 1.8 million shares worth $83.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NBTB holdings by 2.02% and now holds 0.78 million NBTB shares valued at $36.02 million with the added 15450.0 shares during the period. NBTB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.80% at present.