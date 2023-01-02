The share price of Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) fell to $162.90 per share on Friday from $164.78. While Landstar System Inc. has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LSTR fell by -7.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $179.97 to $137.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.48% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) recommending Hold. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LSTR. Cowen resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for LSTR, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from September 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $171 for LSTR shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LSTR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Landstar System Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LSTR is recording an average volume of 316.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.93%, with a loss of -1.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.55, showing decline from the present price of $162.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LSTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Landstar System Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Integrated Freight & Logistics sector, Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) is based in the USA. When comparing Landstar System Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LSTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LSTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LSTR has decreased by -3.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,447,110 shares of the stock, with a value of $596.28 million, following the sale of -119,277 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another decreased to its shares in LSTR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -43,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $572.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,308,622.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -66,545 position in LSTR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL sold an additional 14491.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.64%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $388.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, increased its LSTR holdings by 28.46% and now holds 1.66 million LSTR shares valued at $287.99 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period.