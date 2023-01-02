A share of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) closed at $310.31 per share on Friday, down from $311.87 day before. While Paycom Software Inc. has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAYC fell by -25.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $422.83 to $255.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.82% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) recommending Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAYC. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated PAYC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $340 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on March 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $425. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for PAYC, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $385 for PAYC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Paycom Software Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PAYC is registering an average volume of 420.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $395.21, showing growth from the present price of $310.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAYC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paycom Software Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is based in the USA. When comparing Paycom Software Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 72.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 72.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAYC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAYC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PAYC has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,467,909 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.85 billion, following the purchase of 61,768 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PAYC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 14,674 additional shares for a total stake of worth $959.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,830,664.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 23,413 position in PAYC. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional 36364.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.75%, now holding 1.29 million shares worth $435.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its PAYC holdings by -9.91% and now holds 1.2 million PAYC shares valued at $407.94 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. PAYC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.00% at present.